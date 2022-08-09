Iowa makes roads out of soybeans and recycled asphalt

A soy-based asphalt technology discovered by accident last year at Iowa State University will be nationally available for commercial use next year.

Why it matters: It could save consumers and governments big money.

State of play: A misunderstood and incomplete lab experiment resulted in the breakthrough, Austin Hohmann, an ISU graduate student, said in a university news release.

Researchers, who have been testing the product for roughly a decade, recently launched SoyLei Innovations, which is developing the rejuvenator product.

How it works: "Invigorate Rejuvenator" is a compound made of soybean oil that is mixed with recycled asphalt.

It changes the molecules in the reused material, triggering chemical reactions that restore balance in its composition and makes pavement constructed with it more durable.

By the numbers: Rejuvenator can reduce paving costs by as much as 80% compared to projects that use new materials, Eric Cochran, a chemical and biological engineering professor at ISU, said.

Each acre of its pavement uses thousands of pounds of soybean oil.

Of note: The technology works best in lower-traffic projects like recreational trails, driveways and parking lots, Cochran said.

It could also be cheaper for many rural roads projects, he said.

Go see it: A nearly one-acre test site will be on display at the Farm Progress Show in Boone from Aug 30.-Sept 1.