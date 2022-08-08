57 mins ago - News
Let your grass go brown as most of Iowa deals with a drought
Lawn watering is often unnecessary and maybe even harmful for the grass, according to turf specialists at Iowa State University.
State of play: Most of Iowa is in a drought and a lot of the state's turfs are designed to go dormant, Adam Thoms, an assistant professor in horticulture at ISU told the Des Moines Register last year.
- It's part of a natural cycle for established grass.
- Plus: Sporadic watering is stressful for the plant.
Driving the news: A Water Conservation Plan was activated by Waukee Friday.
- Property owners are asked to cut irrigation by at least 25%.
Of note: DSM Water Works hasn't yet made a similar request.
- Yes, but: River levels are low and the utility is asking customers to act responsibly, CEO Ted Corrigan said in a Register article published Saturday.
