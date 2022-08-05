Des Moines to relocate, build new fire station

Des Moines would close one of its central city fire stations and relocate it about a mile away in a project that goes before the city council Monday.

Fire Station # 4, 917 University Ave., would move to 19th and Clark Streets under the proposal.

Why it matters: The move will help centralize its location within the #4 district and improve response times, Fire Chief John TeKippe told Axios Thursday.

Driving the news: Property acquisition by the city, which includes two residential homes, would start if the council approves Monday's proposal.

The estimated cost to buy land, relocate the families and move or demolish the homes is $500,000.

Catch up fast: The fire department evaluated station functionality in recent years and identified #4 as its highest priority project because of response times and the facility's age. It was built in 1954.

The city outlined the replacement proposal and began holding public meetings in May.

By the numbers: The overall project costs — acquisition and construction — are around $10.5 million.

Average response times from the station are expected to improve by about a minute, which is a significant improvement in emergency situations, TeKippe said.

Of note: The proposed station would be similar in size to the new #11 that opened in November on the city's east side.

Yes, but: It would include an additional fourth apparatus bay and a stair training tower.

What's next: Site acquisition will take about eight months if the council approves the plan.