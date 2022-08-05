Des Moines to relocate, build new fire station
Des Moines would close one of its central city fire stations and relocate it about a mile away in a project that goes before the city council Monday.
- Fire Station # 4, 917 University Ave., would move to 19th and Clark Streets under the proposal.
Why it matters: The move will help centralize its location within the #4 district and improve response times, Fire Chief John TeKippe told Axios Thursday.
Driving the news: Property acquisition by the city, which includes two residential homes, would start if the council approves Monday's proposal.
- The estimated cost to buy land, relocate the families and move or demolish the homes is $500,000.
Catch up fast: The fire department evaluated station functionality in recent years and identified #4 as its highest priority project because of response times and the facility's age. It was built in 1954.
- The city outlined the replacement proposal and began holding public meetings in May.
By the numbers: The overall project costs — acquisition and construction — are around $10.5 million.
- Average response times from the station are expected to improve by about a minute, which is a significant improvement in emergency situations, TeKippe said.
Of note: The proposed station would be similar in size to the new #11 that opened in November on the city's east side.
- Yes, but: It would include an additional fourth apparatus bay and a stair training tower.
What's next: Site acquisition will take about eight months if the council approves the plan.
- Construction would take about 18 months. The new station could be completed in late 2025.
