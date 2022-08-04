Des Moines' pickleball fever spreading throughout the Midwest

Smash Park, West Des Moines' popular pickleball entertainment venue, is cementing its expansion plans into other Midwest states.

Driving the news: The company plans on opening its first Twin Cities location and one in Omaha in 2023 and up to three three sites in Chicago after 2024, according to FSR Magazine.

Smash Park franchised a location in Pella in May, but plans on keeping its other announced locations corporate-owned because, "... this is a pretty complicated concept that wasn't cheap to start," owner Monty Lockyear told FSR.

Between the lines: Since opening in West Des Moines in 2018, Smash Park's owners haven't been shy about their ambitions to go national.

They've had to pivot directions a few times, but still plan on growing the brand, aiming to open three to four locations annually after its two Minneapolis sites are complete.

Zoom out: Pickleball is the fastest-growing sport in the U.S., according to a 2022 report by Sport & Fitness Industry Association.