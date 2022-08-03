1 hour ago - News

Des Moines' $1.4M+ Grand Oakcrest Townhomes going fast

Jason Clayworth
A drawing of a townhome.
Rendering courtesy of Simonson & Associates Architects

If the Des Moines real estate market has cooled, it's not showing at these new incoming townhomes.

Driving the news: Four of the seven units are sold and a fifth has a pending sale, real estate agent Andrew DePhillips told Axios Tuesday.

Catch up fast: It's a development at the corner of 40th Street and Grand Avenue on land formerly owned by St. Augustin Catholic Church.

  • Construction will begin in coming days and be completed in about a year.

Specs: Each unit will be around 2,500 square feet with two stories, two bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathrooms and a two-car garage.

  • Grand Oakcrest also features a rooftop terrace, hardwood floors, quartz countertops and LED lighting.
A drawing of townhomes.
Rendering courtesy of Simonson & Associates Architects
