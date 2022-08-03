Des Moines' $1.4M+ Grand Oakcrest Townhomes going fast

If the Des Moines real estate market has cooled, it's not showing at these new incoming townhomes.

Grand Oakcrest Townhomes were listed last month at just over $1.4 million each.

Driving the news: Four of the seven units are sold and a fifth has a pending sale, real estate agent Andrew DePhillips told Axios Tuesday.

Catch up fast: It's a development at the corner of 40th Street and Grand Avenue on land formerly owned by St. Augustin Catholic Church.

Construction will begin in coming days and be completed in about a year.

Specs: Each unit will be around 2,500 square feet with two stories, two bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathrooms and a two-car garage.

Grand Oakcrest also features a rooftop terrace, hardwood floors, quartz countertops and LED lighting.