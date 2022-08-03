1 hour ago - News
Des Moines' $1.4M+ Grand Oakcrest Townhomes going fast
If the Des Moines real estate market has cooled, it's not showing at these new incoming townhomes.
- Grand Oakcrest Townhomes were listed last month at just over $1.4 million each.
Driving the news: Four of the seven units are sold and a fifth has a pending sale, real estate agent Andrew DePhillips told Axios Tuesday.
Catch up fast: It's a development at the corner of 40th Street and Grand Avenue on land formerly owned by St. Augustin Catholic Church.
- Construction will begin in coming days and be completed in about a year.
Specs: Each unit will be around 2,500 square feet with two stories, two bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathrooms and a two-car garage.
- Grand Oakcrest also features a rooftop terrace, hardwood floors, quartz countertops and LED lighting.
