Paws and Pints: "Disneyland" for dogs is opening soon

It's been years in the making, but Paws & Pints in Des Moines is close to opening its doors to two and four-legged friends.

Why it matters: In a world where we hate leaving our furry companions at home, having a hangout option like Paws & Pints means we can chill with our bipedal friends and turn off the Furbo camera.

How it works: Visitors can pay per dog for each trip or get a monthly membership for $50.

Dogs must be up to date on vaccinations and pass a temperament test to get in.

State of play: The gargantuan 7-acre property is like a mix between "Disneyland" and "Lifetime Fitness" for your dog said co-owner Megan Casey.

On the fun side, there's a doggy jungle gym, water features, walking trail and over 20,000 square-feet of indoor and outdoor turf grass.

But if you need to get things done, there's also a daycare, groomer, training classes and coming in 2023, a veterinarian.

For the humans: Full restaurant options, as well as a full bar and 16 beer taps.

What's next: Expect a soft opening this month and a grand opening the weekend of Sept. 22, Casey said.

Location: 6218 Willowmere Dr., DSM