Veterinarian shortage hits U.S., but Iowa bucks the trend
As more Americans are welcoming furry friends into their homes, a veterinarian shortage is causing long waits and lapses in care for our pets.
- Yes, but: In Iowa our vet numbers have remained steady in recent years, evading the national drop-off.
Why it matters: Veterinarians are particularly important for Iowa's ag-centric economy. People rely on them for house pets and bigger animals.
State of play: Loan repayment programs, coupled with Iowa State's powerhouse veterinarian school, have helped vet employment rates stay higher, said Randy Wheeler, executive director of the Iowa Veterinary Medical Association.
- The average student loan debt for a veterinarian in 2019 was $183,302, according to the American Veterinary Medical Association.
A federal veterinary loan repayment program offers vets $25,000 a year over three years if they practice in a high-need area, Wheeler said.
- Iowa also created its own vet loan repayment program in 2020. A small number of rural vets can get up to $60,000 annually over four years. The program is set to expand in 2023.
Yes, but: Even if Iowa isn't suffering as much as other states, there are shortages in rural areas and emergency care.
Between the lines: Veterinarians have reported high levels of burnout and one out of six have reported contemplating suicide. Women, who make up 80% of veterinarians, are two times more likely to die by suicide than the general public, NPR reports.
- "You're dealing with life and death on a daily basis," Wheeler said.
More Des Moines stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.