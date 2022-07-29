Veterinarian shortage hits U.S., but Iowa bucks the trend

Data: Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship; Chart: Simran Parwani/Axios

As more Americans are welcoming furry friends into their homes, a veterinarian shortage is causing long waits and lapses in care for our pets.

Yes, but: In Iowa our vet numbers have remained steady in recent years, evading the national drop-off.

Why it matters: Veterinarians are particularly important for Iowa's ag-centric economy. People rely on them for house pets and bigger animals.

State of play: Loan repayment programs, coupled with Iowa State's powerhouse veterinarian school, have helped vet employment rates stay higher, said Randy Wheeler, executive director of the Iowa Veterinary Medical Association.

The average student loan debt for a veterinarian in 2019 was $183,302, according to the American Veterinary Medical Association.

A federal veterinary loan repayment program offers vets $25,000 a year over three years if they practice in a high-need area, Wheeler said.

Iowa also created its own vet loan repayment program in 2020. A small number of rural vets can get up to $60,000 annually over four years. The program is set to expand in 2023.

Yes, but: Even if Iowa isn't suffering as much as other states, there are shortages in rural areas and emergency care.

Between the lines: Veterinarians have reported high levels of burnout and one out of six have reported contemplating suicide. Women, who make up 80% of veterinarians, are two times more likely to die by suicide than the general public, NPR reports.