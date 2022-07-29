Polk County gets $610K as part of national opioid settlement

Polk County will get roughly $610,000 through a national opioid settlement, according to a memo last week from county administrator John Norris.

Why it matters: The money will be allocated to addiction treatment and prevention.

There were 258 opioid deaths in Iowa last year, up more than 60% since 2018.

State of play: Polk's share is part of a $26 billion national settlement announced last year with three of the nation's largest pharmaceutical distributors.

Separately, another $4.25 billion settlement with opioid maker Teva was announced this week and will result in additional money to state and local governments.

What's next: County officials are reviewing settlement requirements and seeking input about how to spend it, Norris told Axios.