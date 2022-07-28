Iowans have reported seeing more than 1,100 UFOs

July is apparently the most likely time to spot a UFO, Axios' Karri Peifer writes.

That's according to analysis of National UFO Reporting Center data that goes back to 1998 by Im-a-puzzle.com.

Of note: The FAA does not appear to recognize the puzzle site as a reputable agency.

Yes, but: Even if you're not a believer, there's still lots of fascinating info on NUFORC's site, which is where the FAA recommends it be reported.

Zoom in: There have been 1,156 Iowa UFO reports, which is in the bottom half of the nation. About a dozen have been reported this year, including at least two from the metro in May.

Clive: A white ball of light that changed color.

Polk City: Bright lights on the front of a cylinder-shaped craft that had no sound.

Big picture: Some of the sightings can be explained.

The sounds that shook Des Moines earlier this year, for example, were found to be fighter jets paying tribute to a Vietnam War veteran.

Yes, but: Many go unexplained — like this saucer-like object photographed in Pleasantville last month.