Iowans have reported seeing more than 1,100 UFOs

Jason Clayworth
Illustration of a small spotlight lighting an empty area, a small alien is off to the side of the light.
Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

July is apparently the most likely time to spot a UFO, Axios' Karri Peifer writes.

Of note: The FAA does not appear to recognize the puzzle site as a reputable agency.

Zoom in: There have been 1,156 Iowa UFO reports, which is in the bottom half of the nation. About a dozen have been reported this year, including at least two from the metro in May.

  • Clive: A white ball of light that changed color.
  • Polk City: Bright lights on the front of a cylinder-shaped craft that had no sound.

Big picture: Some of the sightings can be explained.

  • The sounds that shook Des Moines earlier this year, for example, were found to be fighter jets paying tribute to a Vietnam War veteran.

Yes, but: Many go unexplained — like this saucer-like object photographed in Pleasantville last month.

  • 👽 The truth is out there somewhere. What do you believe?
