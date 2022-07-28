Des Moines' federal courthouse is on the market

Federal officials want to transfer or sell the existing federal courthouse at 123 E Walnut St. in downtown Des Moines, according to a notice sent last week to Polk County officials.

Why it matters: It's the next step in a nearly $141 million federal project to build a new courthouse, which is expected to open next year.

The transition opens a large and historic downtown building up for redevelopment.

Catch up fast: The new courthouse is at 101 Locust St. — the plot of land that hosted the former YMCA building — which was demolished in 2015.

That area was envisioned for a marquee riverfront development with potential housing and entertainment venues.

But city leaders unsuccessfully tried to persuade the federal government to build the courthouse in another spot.

State of play: The General Services Administration (GSA) notified the Polk County government last week saying the current courthouse is now listed as surplus property.

That launches a process to sell or transfer the property.

The GSA is asking other governments or nonprofit groups with interest in the Walnut Street property to express a desire in its redevelopment.