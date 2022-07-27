2 hours ago - News

Iowa has enough monkeypox vaccine for 300 people

Jason Clayworth
Data: CDC; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios

Iowa currently has enough monkeypox vaccine for up to 300 people, Alex Carfrae, a spokesperson for the state's human services department told Axios Tuesday.

  • That includes both first and second doses.

Big picture: Demand currently exceeds supply and it's expected to remain that way for the near future.

Zoom in: There have been at least two cases in central Iowa.

  • Due to the short supply of vaccine, there is no public sign-up.
  • Vaccines are prioritized for people who have been exposed to monkeypox, Carfrae said.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Des Moines.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Des Moines stories

No stories could be found

Des Moinespostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more