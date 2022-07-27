Iowa has enough monkeypox vaccine for 300 people

Data: CDC; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios

Iowa currently has enough monkeypox vaccine for up to 300 people, Alex Carfrae, a spokesperson for the state's human services department told Axios Tuesday.

That includes both first and second doses.

Big picture: Demand currently exceeds supply and it's expected to remain that way for the near future.

The federal government has ordered nearly 7 million doses but many of them won't be available until mid-2023.

Only around 300,000 have been made available since late May, Axios' Erin Doherty reports.

Zoom in: There have been at least two cases in central Iowa.