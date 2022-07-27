Des Moines' tourism agency tracks visitors via cell phones

Catch Des Moines began using Arrivalist, a service that tracks visitors by their cell phones, in April, Trina Flack, vice president of sales, tells Axios.

Why it matters: It can better estimate the economic value of events and where future promotional investments are spent, Flack said.

Catch Des Moines will give out more than $500,000 in incentives this year to attract or assist events in the metro.

How it works: Arrivalist uses algorithms and mobile location data with an average accuracy of 30 feet.

In the past, Catch Des Moines was more reliant on an event's self-reported stats like registration numbers to estimate economic impact, Flack said.

The new data allows tourism officials to review how many people were in specific locations during an event.

For example: Some of the initial Arrivalist DSM reports are just coming back, including data on last month's Red Bull Soapbox (which Axios Des Moines participated in).

It generated an estimated total economic impact of almost $1.4 million, which is good for a one-day event, Flack said.

Of note: No personal information is collected or distributed to third parties, according to the Arrivalist's privacy policy.

The information provided to Catch Des Moines measures aggregate data and does not identify people or their phone numbers, Flack said.

Heidi Mannetter, an associate professor who teaches digital marketing at Drake University, told Axios because of that, she believes the threat level to personal privacy is low.

Yes, and: The data can also help with public safety by alerting event planners to things like overcrowding or traffic congestion, Arrivalist CEO Cree Lawson told Axios Tuesday.

Plus: Only people who allow apps like weather services permission to track their locations are included in Arrivalist's algorithms, he said.

The big picture: There are concerns about the use of location or mobile data technologies.

The Federal Trade Commission threatened this month to use privacy laws against companies that exploit sensitive health information.

The ACLU last week published thousands of government records, alleging mobile location data has led to constitutional violations of unreasonable searches and seizures.

Bottom line: Phones are now influencing DSM tourism.