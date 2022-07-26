Permanent restrooms are coming to Des Moines' Riverview Park
Riverview Park will have permanent restrooms sometime in 2024 under a new project between Des Moines and Polk County governments.
Why it matters: The park has become a big deal in recent months following the completion of a $4 million rehab that includes a new 6,000-seat outdoor concert venue.
- And let's be real, nobody likes porta potties.
Driving the news: Polk County Supervisors approved $350,000 this month to build a cul-de-sac on Corning Avenue, near the park's east entrance and where the restrooms will be located.
- DSM will spend up to $500,000 for the facilities, Parks and Recreation director Ben Page, tells Axios.
State of play: The number of restrooms, or lack of, is the top gripe about DSM park's system.
- Nearly one in four residents said they were dissatisfied, according to a the city's 2020 resident survey.
Bottom line: Hold those sweet cheeks.
- Relief is within sight.
