Permanent restrooms are coming to Des Moines' Riverview Park

Jason Clayworth
A photo of Riverview Park in Des Moines.
Photo courtesy of DSM Parks and Recreation

Riverview Park will have permanent restrooms sometime in 2024 under a new project between Des Moines and Polk County governments.

Why it matters: The park has become a big deal in recent months following the completion of a $4 million rehab that includes a new 6,000-seat outdoor concert venue.

  • And let's be real, nobody likes porta potties.

Driving the news: Polk County Supervisors approved $350,000 this month to build a cul-de-sac on Corning Avenue, near the park's east entrance and where the restrooms will be located.

  • DSM will spend up to $500,000 for the facilities, Parks and Recreation director Ben Page, tells Axios.

State of play: The number of restrooms, or lack of, is the top gripe about DSM park's system.

  • Nearly one in four residents said they were dissatisfied, according to a the city's 2020 resident survey.

Bottom line: Hold those sweet cheeks.

  • Relief is within sight.
A drawing of Riverview Park restrooms.
Drawing courtesy of DSM Parks and Recreation
