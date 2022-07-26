Permanent restrooms are coming to Des Moines' Riverview Park

Riverview Park will have permanent restrooms sometime in 2024 under a new project between Des Moines and Polk County governments.

Why it matters: The park has become a big deal in recent months following the completion of a $4 million rehab that includes a new 6,000-seat outdoor concert venue.

And let's be real, nobody likes porta potties.

Driving the news: Polk County Supervisors approved $350,000 this month to build a cul-de-sac on Corning Avenue, near the park's east entrance and where the restrooms will be located.

DSM will spend up to $500,000 for the facilities, Parks and Recreation director Ben Page, tells Axios.

State of play: The number of restrooms, or lack of, is the top gripe about DSM park's system.

Nearly one in four residents said they were dissatisfied, according to a the city's 2020 resident survey.

Bottom line: Hold those sweet cheeks.

Relief is within sight.