23 mins ago - News

Des Moines' Oakridge Neighborhood launches endowment program

Jason Clayworth
A photo of Oakridge Neighborhood
Photo: Jason Clayworth/Axios

Oakridge Neighborhood recently started an endowment and honor program known as the Oak Society, vice president of development Kristin Littlejohn, tells Axios.

Why it matters: Oakridge is Iowa's largest Section 8 affordable housing complex and has been crucial in helping tens of thousands of people pursue a better life.

  • Endowments help organizations accomplish long-term stability.

By the numbers: Oakridge has been around for more than 50 years and continues to develop family and workforce programs.

  • It's currently home to more than 1,100 people, most of whom are children.
  • More than 70% of its population has refugee or immigrant status.

Driving the news: Oak Society's endowment is being administered through the Community Foundation of Greater Des Moines, Littlejohn said.

  • The intent is to elevate Oakridge's profile and encourage more people to consider it in their estate planning or gifting opportunities, she said.

Of note: A public event honoring the Oak Society's first inductees is Nov. 3 at The Foundry, in Valley Junction, 4:30-6:30pm.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Des Moines.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Des Moines stories

No stories could be found

Des Moinespostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more