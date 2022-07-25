Des Moines' Oakridge Neighborhood launches endowment program

Oakridge Neighborhood recently started an endowment and honor program known as the Oak Society, vice president of development Kristin Littlejohn, tells Axios.

Why it matters: Oakridge is Iowa's largest Section 8 affordable housing complex and has been crucial in helping tens of thousands of people pursue a better life.

Endowments help organizations accomplish long-term stability.

By the numbers: Oakridge has been around for more than 50 years and continues to develop family and workforce programs.

It's currently home to more than 1,100 people, most of whom are children.

More than 70% of its population has refugee or immigrant status.

Driving the news: Oak Society's endowment is being administered through the Community Foundation of Greater Des Moines, Littlejohn said.

The intent is to elevate Oakridge's profile and encourage more people to consider it in their estate planning or gifting opportunities, she said.

Of note: A public event honoring the Oak Society's first inductees is Nov. 3 at The Foundry, in Valley Junction, 4:30-6:30pm.