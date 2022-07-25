Getting medical marijuana in Iowa is easier than you think
On a random Tuesday in Des Moines, I got approved for Iowa's medical cannabidiol program and was able to get marijuana all in under six hours.
Driving the news: I had no idea how easy it was to get medical cannabis in Iowa and I imagine most people don't as well.
- Iowa has one of the country's stricter recreational weed laws. But getting approved for the medical program was simple, fast and I dealt with little bureaucracy.
Catch up fast: In 2020, Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a law that greatly expanded access to Iowa's medical cannabidiol program, said Lucas Nelson, the president of Bud & Mary's, formerly known as MedPharm Iowa.
- It removed a cap on THC in products, the chemical that makes you feel "high," allowing Bud & Mary's to expand to vape products.
- It also expanded qualifying conditions to enroll in the program, including PTSD and chronic pain, the program most commonly cited ailment now.
What they're saying: "The accessibility has really, really improved," Nelson said.
State of play: I started by looking through the recommended clinics on Bud & Mary's site. Many offered tele-health appointments and specialized in referrals for the state's program. For $100, I made an appointment with "Green Iowa Clinic" and spoke with an advanced nurse practitioner based in Atlantic over video chat the next day.
- In five minutes, I shared my chronic pain ailment (post-thrombotic syndrome from a blood clot), got advised on mixing cannabis with my existing medications, and then got my referral via email.
- Four hours later, after submitting an online application and another $100 to the Iowa Department of Public Health, I was approved and sent a digital card.
- One hour later: I filled out some paperwork at Bud & Mary's in Windsor Heights, consulted with the staff there, and away I left with a vape cartridge similar to what you can get in Illinois or Colorado.
💭 Our thought bubble: Even if the medical program is easier to access, it's important to remember the state remains one of the worst in the nation for racial disparities in marijuana arrests.
