7 mins ago - Food and Drink
Des Moines' new chain restaurant: The Chicken Shack
The Des Moines metro has landed new fast-food chain.
- The Chicken Shack, 1501 E. Euclid Ave, DSM
Catch up fast: It's a Las Vegas-based franchise but DSM is the first city in Iowa to host a location.
- It opened about six weeks ago.
- More franchises are planned in central Iowa, co-owner Justin Krull told the Register in April.
What we tried: The original buffalo chicken fries. ($11)
- Come hungry. It's a pile of fries topped with diced chicken tenders, ranch dressing and shredded cheese.
- Other menu options include mac n' cheese bits, fried pickles and chicken fingers with a choice of about two dozen sauces.
Open: Daily from 10am-10pm.
More Des Moines stories
