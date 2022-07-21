7 mins ago - Food and Drink

Des Moines' new chain restaurant: The Chicken Shack

Jason Clayworth
A photo of chicken.
The Chicken shack's original buffalo chicken fries. Photo: Jason Clayworth/Axios

The Des Moines metro has landed new fast-food chain.

Catch up fast: It's a Las Vegas-based franchise but DSM is the first city in Iowa to host a location.

  • It opened about six weeks ago.
  • More franchises are planned in central Iowa, co-owner Justin Krull told the Register in April.

What we tried: The original buffalo chicken fries. ($11)

  • Come hungry. It's a pile of fries topped with diced chicken tenders, ranch dressing and shredded cheese.
  • Other menu options include mac n' cheese bits, fried pickles and chicken fingers with a choice of about two dozen sauces.

Open: Daily from 10am-10pm.

