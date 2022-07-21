Des Moines' new chain restaurant: The Chicken Shack

The Des Moines metro has landed new fast-food chain.

The Chicken Shack, 1501 E. Euclid Ave, DSM

Catch up fast: It's a Las Vegas-based franchise but DSM is the first city in Iowa to host a location.

It opened about six weeks ago.

More franchises are planned in central Iowa, co-owner Justin Krull told the Register in April.

What we tried: The original buffalo chicken fries. ($11)

Come hungry. It's a pile of fries topped with diced chicken tenders, ranch dressing and shredded cheese.

Other menu options include mac n' cheese bits, fried pickles and chicken fingers with a choice of about two dozen sauces.

Open: Daily from 10am-10pm.