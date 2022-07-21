Des Moines food rescue group says United Way unfairly pulled $50k in funding
A local food rescue group says its lost up to $50,000 in funding that its regularly received from United Way of Central Iowa.
- Eat Greater Des Moines told Axios the funding loss stems from a letter about leftover meals that went to waste at an event at Prairie Meadows.
Why it matters: The conflict shows how smaller nonprofits in Des Moines are beholden to larger groups like United Way, Aubrey Alvarez, the executive director of EGDM said.
- United Way says it severed ties because of the behavior of some EGDM staff on previous occasions.
State of play: On May 9, United Way of Central Iowa held its annual "Live United" event at Prairie Meadows.
- Alvarez, who was an attendee, said she wanted to "rescue" at least 80 leftover meals that would have ended up in the trash, and give them to Urban Dreams, a local non-profit that helps at-risk youth.
Yes, but: Alvarez said Prairie Meadows banquet staff told her she could not take the meals due to concerns about food safety. But Alvarez said they were within the safe range.
- After packing up the food in containers and still being refused, she sent a letter regarding the incident on May 13 to EGDM supporters, without referencing specifics.
- But following the letter, "retribution was swift," Alvarez said. "This just feels like a very drastic response to what could have been a learning situation."
On July 8, she received a letter from Renee Miller of United Way saying they have declined to fund EGDM this year without providing details.
- Alvarez contends that United Way declined to fund her group because of the May 13 letter about the incident at Prairie Meadows.
What they're saying: Alvarez said she's speaking out because she doesn't want other nonprofits to have to pick between their "values" and not making "United Way's donors mad."
- United Way is one of the biggest benefactors from Prairie Meadows, garnering millions in grants over the last decade.
The other side: The decision was made after multiple experiences with EGDM staff that didn't align with United Way's "inclusive, respect-based work," according to a statement the organization sent to Axios that it declined to attribute to a specific person.
- The statement said United Way staff tried to express their concerns with EGDM "over the years."
- "Decisions like these are difficult, but they are made only after exhausting every other alternative, through many stages of discussion and consideration," according to the statement.
Of note: A spokesperson from Prairie Meadows told Axios they did not bring up any concerns with EGDM to United Way.
What's next: Eat Greater Des Moines is undergoing a fundraising campaign
