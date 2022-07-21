Des Moines food rescue group says United Way unfairly pulled $50k in funding

A local food rescue group says its lost up to $50,000 in funding that its regularly received from United Way of Central Iowa.

Eat Greater Des Moines told Axios the funding loss stems from a letter about leftover meals that went to waste at an event at Prairie Meadows.

Why it matters: The conflict shows how smaller nonprofits in Des Moines are beholden to larger groups like United Way, Aubrey Alvarez, the executive director of EGDM said.

United Way says it severed ties because of the behavior of some EGDM staff on previous occasions.

State of play: On May 9, United Way of Central Iowa held its annual "Live United" event at Prairie Meadows.

Alvarez, who was an attendee, said she wanted to "rescue" at least 80 leftover meals that would have ended up in the trash, and give them to Urban Dreams, a local non-profit that helps at-risk youth.

Yes, but: Alvarez said Prairie Meadows banquet staff told her she could not take the meals due to concerns about food safety. But Alvarez said they were within the safe range.

After packing up the food in containers and still being refused, she sent a letter regarding the incident on May 13 to EGDM supporters, without referencing specifics.

But following the letter, "retribution was swift," Alvarez said. "This just feels like a very drastic response to what could have been a learning situation."

On July 8, she received a letter from Renee Miller of United Way saying they have declined to fund EGDM this year without providing details.

Alvarez contends that United Way declined to fund her group because of the May 13 letter about the incident at Prairie Meadows.

What they're saying: Alvarez said she's speaking out because she doesn't want other nonprofits to have to pick between their "values" and not making "United Way's donors mad."

United Way is one of the biggest benefactors from Prairie Meadows, garnering millions in grants over the last decade.

The other side: The decision was made after multiple experiences with EGDM staff that didn't align with United Way's "inclusive, respect-based work," according to a statement the organization sent to Axios that it declined to attribute to a specific person.

The statement said United Way staff tried to express their concerns with EGDM "over the years."

"Decisions like these are difficult, but they are made only after exhausting every other alternative, through many stages of discussion and consideration," according to the statement.

Of note: A spokesperson from Prairie Meadows told Axios they did not bring up any concerns with EGDM to United Way.

What's next: Eat Greater Des Moines is undergoing a fundraising campaign