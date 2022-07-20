A gun shop is proposed next to Iowa's governors' mansion

A federally licensed firearms sales business would operate out of a home that's across the street from Terrace Hill, under a Des Moines resident's proposal.

Why it matters: It could launch a battle about local governments' ability to limit where or how guns are sold.

On Monday, the city's legal department was directed to research and provide the city council with confidential advice about the matter.

What's happening: Elizabeth and Travis Aslin have appealed to ZBOA for a conditional use permit.

It would allow their home at 2422 Forest Dr. to be used for online firearm sales and on-premise customer pickups.

A public hearing is scheduled for July 27.

State of play: Legislation signed by Gov. Kim Reynolds in recent years limits DSM's ability to regulate gun businesses.

Local governments are prohibited from regulating the storage of weapons or ammunition under a 2020 law.

A new law this year prohibits cities from enforcing many restrictions against "no impact, home-based business" — essentially any that don't exceed municipal occupancy limits or generate parking issues.

What they're saying: Mayor Frank Cownie and Councilperson Josh Mandelbaum — the sponsors of Monday's council action — are concerned about the potential proliferation of home gun stores, partly because of changes in the law, they told Axios Tuesday.

They could be particularly problematic in school zones or next door to prominent public figures, including people like the governor or supreme court justices, Mandelbaum said.

Flashback: Cownie and Mandelbaum have been longtime advocates for stricter gun control policies.

They've voiced support to ban some high-capacity weapons.

The other side: Travis told Axios the business is a hobby that has resulted in the sale of only two guns in the last five years when he previously lived in Grimes — and where city approval to operate was not required.

Cops, firefighters or EMTs are his only customers. He's willing to limit his in-person gun delivery to places like sporting stores if necessary to satisfy DSM requirements, he said.

Of note: The governor's office did not respond to a request for comment from Axios Tuesday.