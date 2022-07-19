18 mins ago - News

Iowa State Fair's Ye Old Mill celebrates 100 years of amusement

Jason Clayworth
A photo of the Ye Old Mill.
Photo courtesy of the Iowa State Fair Blue Ribbon Foundation

The Ye Old Mill at the Iowa State Fair turns 100 this year.

  • The 1,500-foot-long canal — aka the "Tunnel of Love" — is the fair's oldest permanent amusement ride.

State of play: It's not the original 1921 building, which was leveled during a 1996 storm.

🎶 Bottom line: You can't keep a good mill down.

A photo of the Ye Old Mill.
The Ye Old Mill as it appeared around 1924, just in the upper right and behind the "Globe of Death." Yikes. Photo courtesy of the Iowa State Fair Blue Ribbon Foundation
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Des Moines.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Des Moines stories

No stories could be found

Des Moinespostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more