The Ye Old Mill at the Iowa State Fair turns 100 this year.

The 1,500-foot-long canal — aka the "Tunnel of Love" — is the fair's oldest permanent amusement ride.

State of play: It's not the original 1921 building, which was leveled during a 1996 storm.

But it was rebuilt in time for the fair that year.

🎶 Bottom line: You can't keep a good mill down.