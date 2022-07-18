First Burmese billboard launches in Des Moines

Despite being a prominent part of Des Moines, the Burma community often doesn't see themselves publicly reflected in town, especially in their language.

Yes, but: A new initiative between EMBARC and Count the Kicks aims to inform people from Burma about stillborn prevention and to have Burmese "prominently" displayed.

State of play: Count the Kicks is an app that helps expectant parents count their baby's number of kicks during the third trimester.

Measuring the kicks helps parents know what is normal and when to consult a doctor if there are changes.

The app recently launched a Burmese language option, prompting the billboard along 42nd Street and University Avenue.

The bottom line: Refugees and immigrants are more likely to face barriers accessing healthcare and resources — making even a simple billboard that much more important.