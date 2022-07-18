First Burmese billboard launches in Des Moines
Despite being a prominent part of Des Moines, the Burma community often doesn't see themselves publicly reflected in town, especially in their language.
Yes, but: A new initiative between EMBARC and Count the Kicks aims to inform people from Burma about stillborn prevention and to have Burmese "prominently" displayed.
State of play: Count the Kicks is an app that helps expectant parents count their baby's number of kicks during the third trimester.
- Measuring the kicks helps parents know what is normal and when to consult a doctor if there are changes.
- The app recently launched a Burmese language option, prompting the billboard along 42nd Street and University Avenue.
The bottom line: Refugees and immigrants are more likely to face barriers accessing healthcare and resources — making even a simple billboard that much more important.
