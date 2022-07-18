1 hour ago - News

First Burmese billboard launches in Des Moines

Linh Ta
A photo of a billboard
A billboard featuring Burmese language. Photo courtesy of EMBARC

Despite being a prominent part of Des Moines, the Burma community often doesn't see themselves publicly reflected in town, especially in their language.

Yes, but: A new initiative between EMBARC and Count the Kicks aims to inform people from Burma about stillborn prevention and to have Burmese "prominently" displayed.

State of play: Count the Kicks is an app that helps expectant parents count their baby's number of kicks during the third trimester.

  • Measuring the kicks helps parents know what is normal and when to consult a doctor if there are changes.
  • The app recently launched a Burmese language option, prompting the billboard along 42nd Street and University Avenue.

The bottom line: Refugees and immigrants are more likely to face barriers accessing healthcare and resources — making even a simple billboard that much more important.

