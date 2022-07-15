10 hours ago - Business

Business incubator aimed at entrepreneurs of color headed to Des Moines

Jason Clayworth
Center at Sixth drawing.
The Center at Sixth concepts include large-scale public art wrapped around the facade of the building. Drawing courtesy of the city of Des Moines

A $10 million project that will focus its efforts on assisting culturally diverse entrepreneurs will be considered by the Des Moines City Council Monday.

  • Center at Sixth Incubator, 1714 6th Ave., is a four-story project that will include 12,000 square feet of commercial space and 32 apartments.

Driving the news: It's part of the rebirth of Des Moines' district featuring Black and brown-owned businesses, developer Marquas Ashworth told Axios Thursday.

Catch up fast: 6th Avenue Corridor, Inc., owns the property and has been working several years to develop the vacant site.

  • It's part of a 1.2-mile stretch just north of downtown that the nonprofit group advocates for through commercial revitalization.
  • Ashworth's development proposal was selected last year.

State of play: DSM City Council is considering a $300,000 grant for the project.

  • Construction will begin in 2023 and is expected to take a year to complete.

What they're saying: The project will add to the redevelopment momentum that has taken place in the corridor in recent years, Whitney Baethke, an economic development coordinator for the city told Axios Thursday.

What's next: Final design plans and additional financing recommendations are anticipated in coming months.

