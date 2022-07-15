Business incubator aimed at entrepreneurs of color headed to Des Moines

A $10 million project that will focus its efforts on assisting culturally diverse entrepreneurs will be considered by the Des Moines City Council Monday.

Center at Sixth Incubator, 1714 6th Ave., is a four-story project that will include 12,000 square feet of commercial space and 32 apartments.

Driving the news: It's part of the rebirth of Des Moines' district featuring Black and brown-owned businesses, developer Marquas Ashworth told Axios Thursday.

Its name is a nod to the former Center Street business district, which was disrupted by freeway construction in the late 1950s and ultimately disappeared.

Catch up fast: 6th Avenue Corridor, Inc., owns the property and has been working several years to develop the vacant site.

It's part of a 1.2-mile stretch just north of downtown that the nonprofit group advocates for through commercial revitalization.

Ashworth's development proposal was selected last year.

State of play: DSM City Council is considering a $300,000 grant for the project.

Construction will begin in 2023 and is expected to take a year to complete.

What they're saying: The project will add to the redevelopment momentum that has taken place in the corridor in recent years, Whitney Baethke, an economic development coordinator for the city told Axios Thursday.

A streetscape project and the 6th Avenue Flats are among the recent developments that are transforming the area, she said.

What's next: Final design plans and additional financing recommendations are anticipated in coming months.