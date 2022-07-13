How Iowa Democratic Senate candidate Michael Franken starts his day
Challenging Chuck Grassley for his U.S. Senate seat is an undertaking flunked by seven Democratic nominees since 1980.
- Retired U.S. Navy Admiral Michael Franken is the latest in the ring and he's a big believer in a strong morning start.
State of play: Franken tells Axios Des Moines that his military background has helped him prepare for his role as a budding politician.
- He gets up early and prepares for long days.
Wake up: Between 5-5:30am.
- A game of Wordle and dark coffee with a touch of half and half.
- He often flips through Twitter and scans his emails.
What's next: "Once I'm dismayed by Wordle or appropriately subdued by my wife's prowess, I go to the gym," he tells Axios.
- Zoom meetings and administrative duties begin almost immediately after the workout.
What he's reading: A mix of local and national news that includes Axios, the Washington Post, the Sioux City Journal, New York Times and Des Moines Register.
His morning advice: Tackle the big, strategic issues first.
- Have faith in your coworkers and worry about "molecular level" stuff if time permits.
More Des Moines stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.