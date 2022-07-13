Challenging Chuck Grassley for his U.S. Senate seat is an undertaking flunked by seven Democratic nominees since 1980.

Retired U.S. Navy Admiral Michael Franken is the latest in the ring and he's a big believer in a strong morning start.

State of play: Franken tells Axios Des Moines that his military background has helped him prepare for his role as a budding politician.

He gets up early and prepares for long days.

Wake up: Between 5-5:30am.

A game of Wordle and dark coffee with a touch of half and half.

He often flips through Twitter and scans his emails.

What's next: "Once I'm dismayed by Wordle or appropriately subdued by my wife's prowess, I go to the gym," he tells Axios.

Zoom meetings and administrative duties begin almost immediately after the workout.

What he's reading: A mix of local and national news that includes Axios, the Washington Post, the Sioux City Journal, New York Times and Des Moines Register.

His morning advice: Tackle the big, strategic issues first.