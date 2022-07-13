Des Moines' plans to connect the riverwalk with the Capitol
Des Moines is trying to buy five blocks of abandoned railroad tracks near downtown's East Court Avenue.
Why it matters: The project would help connect the Principal Riverwalk with the State Capitol grounds, the East Village and Market District.
- It would also improve walkability, which is part of a larger DSM goal.
State of play: The abandoned line runs east from the foot of the Union Railroad Pedestrian Bridge at East First Street near police headquarters to East Sixth Street.
- Much of the abandoned railroad line in that area is currently leased for parking.
- In June, the DSM City Council gave city staffers authorization to proceed with acquisition efforts.
What's next: Acquisition costs are estimated at $1.5 million and should be completed this year, city engineer Steve Naber told Axios Tuesday.
- Recreational amenities will be planed after the land is purchased as part of a future project that will include "significant private funding solicitation," Ben Page, DSM Parks and Recreation director, told Axios this week.
Of note: The use of eminent domain is an option city staff could consider if the property's owner, Norfolk Southern, is unwilling to sell the property.
- Company representatives did not speak at June's city council meeting and did not respond to questions from Axios on Tuesday.
- The City has not received any objections from Norfolk, Naber said Tuesday.
