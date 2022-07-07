Beloved cyclist bar in Minburn is at risk of closing doors
The Nineteen14, a beloved bar and restaurant by cyclists who frequent the Raccoon River Valley Trail, is at risk of closing down.
- The city of Minburn is deciding the future of the building that houses it.
Driving the news: Jeremy Mahler, the owner of the bar, said he was surprised to learn the Minburn City Council voted to end its lease agreement with him during a meeting in June.
- Just one meeting prior, in May, Mahler and city officials came to an agreement on a year-lease, according to council minutes.
Yes, but: Instead of getting the new lease in the mail, Mahler said last week, the city sent him a notice to vacate by the end of July.
- "This has all just really blindsided us," Mahler said. "Last weekend was our six-year anniversary and there's just this creeping cloud hanging over us."
State of play: For the last six years, Mahler has leased the Depot — a historic building owned by the City of Minburn.
- The 1914 brick depot was restored and moved next to the Raccoon River Valley Trail in 2014 with the goal of attracting cyclists who bike through the city.
Following a June assessment from a realtor, however, city officials are considering selling the property, saying the $750 monthly rent Mahler pays does not live up to the current value of the building, Minburn Mayor Joe Stuetelberg told Axios.
- He said the council has decided selling the building was the best option "because we're losing money on it," Stuetelberg said.
- "It's not really justifiable to spend taxpayer money or risk raising taxes just to keep up an old building like that," he said.
What they're saying: Mahler said he believes the value of the property has improved because of the popularity of his business and wants to talk with city officials.
- He also said nine employees will lose their jobs.
The other side: Stuetelberg said even if there are new tenants, the city will preserve the location.
What's next: The city council heard public comments Wednesday night.
