Beloved cyclist bar in Minburn is at risk of closing doors

The Nineteen14, a beloved bar and restaurant by cyclists who frequent the Raccoon River Valley Trail, is at risk of closing down.

The city of Minburn is deciding the future of the building that houses it.

Driving the news: Jeremy Mahler, the owner of the bar, said he was surprised to learn the Minburn City Council voted to end its lease agreement with him during a meeting in June.

Just one meeting prior, in May, Mahler and city officials came to an agreement on a year-lease, according to council minutes.

Yes, but: Instead of getting the new lease in the mail, Mahler said last week, the city sent him a notice to vacate by the end of July.

"This has all just really blindsided us," Mahler said. "Last weekend was our six-year anniversary and there's just this creeping cloud hanging over us."

State of play: For the last six years, Mahler has leased the Depot — a historic building owned by the City of Minburn.

The 1914 brick depot was restored and moved next to the Raccoon River Valley Trail in 2014 with the goal of attracting cyclists who bike through the city.

Following a June assessment from a realtor, however, city officials are considering selling the property, saying the $750 monthly rent Mahler pays does not live up to the current value of the building, Minburn Mayor Joe Stuetelberg told Axios.

He said the council has decided selling the building was the best option "because we're losing money on it," Stuetelberg said.

"It's not really justifiable to spend taxpayer money or risk raising taxes just to keep up an old building like that," he said.

What they're saying: Mahler said he believes the value of the property has improved because of the popularity of his business and wants to talk with city officials.

He also said nine employees will lose their jobs.

The other side: Stuetelberg said even if there are new tenants, the city will preserve the location.

What's next: The city council heard public comments Wednesday night.