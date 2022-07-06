Valley Junction redevelopment invites new restaurants, bars

The City of West Des Moines is hoping a grant and loan program offering up to $100,000 to developers and business owners will help upgrade aging buildings in Valley Junction.

Why it matters: Redeveloping some of the more than 100-year-old buildings is meant to sustain existing businesses, while also encouraging new tenants to open shop in the older side of West Des Moines.

It's been difficult, especially for restaurants and bars, to open up because of the cost to bring the buildings up to code, said Clyde Evans, West Des Moines' economic development director.

Driving the news: Around $600,000 was allocated for commercial businesses in Valley Junction last month to help cover major renovations to dilapidated buildings and aid new construction.

State of play: Some of the planned improvements include more than $1 million renovation in the building that previously housed The Longest Yard. A new restaurant will take its place.

Others plans include a new restaurant called "Bix & Co." at 111 5th Street and an Italian steakhouse at 304 5th Street.

The other side: Some residents and existing business owners had expressed concern over some of the redevelopment in Valley Junction, prompting the city to put a moratorium on demolitions, the Register reports.