Iowa House candidate charged after accidental shooting
Iowa House candidate Sonya Heitshusen was checking on a gun in her home after receiving ongoing threatening messages through social media when it accidentally discharged last week, she said in a media statement Wednesday.
- No injuries were reported but, on Tuesday, the West Des Moines Democrat was arrested on a charge of reckless use of a firearm.
Why it matters: Heitshusen is an advocate for more gun control.
- She intentionally and recklessly pulled the trigger during a 11:20pm June 27th incident at her home, WDM police said in a court document.
Details: Heitshusen, a former WHO-TV news anchor, told officers that she was placing the gun on a kitchen table when it discharged, according to court records.
- The bullet went through a glass door and exited in an unknown direction.
What she's saying: Heitshusen said her partner — a Des Moines police officer — planned to be out-of-town so she checked on a gun when it accidentally discharged.
- She said she takes full responsibility for the incident, reported by herself and her partner.
What's next: A court date in the case is set for July 18.
