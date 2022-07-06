1 hour ago - Politics

Iowa House candidate charged after accidental shooting

Jason Clayworth
A screenshot of a Facebook page from Sonya Heitshusen.
Sonya Heitshusen has advocated for stricter gun control in recent weeks. Screen shot via Facebook

Iowa House candidate Sonya Heitshusen was checking on a gun in her home after receiving ongoing threatening messages through social media when it accidentally discharged last week, she said in a media statement Wednesday.

  • No injuries were reported but, on Tuesday, the West Des Moines Democrat was arrested on a charge of reckless use of a firearm.

Why it matters: Heitshusen is an advocate for more gun control.

  • She intentionally and recklessly pulled the trigger during a 11:20pm June 27th incident at her home, WDM police said in a court document.

Details: Heitshusen, a former WHO-TV news anchor, told officers that she was placing the gun on a kitchen table when it discharged, according to court records.

  • The bullet went through a glass door and exited in an unknown direction.

What she's saying: Heitshusen said her partner — a Des Moines police officer — planned to be out-of-town so she checked on a gun when it accidentally discharged.

  • She said she takes full responsibility for the incident, reported by herself and her partner.

What's next: A court date in the case is set for July 18.

