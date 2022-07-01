Your weekend plans: Fourth of July edition

Check the city of Des Moines' website for weekend festivities and see a whole list of fireworks in the metro here.

Friday

🎸 Listen to free 70s + 80s rock music and enjoy a fireworks show at Riverview Park from 5:30-9:30pm.

🎻 Yankee Doodle Pops returns to the capitol.

Listen to the Des Moines Symphony play some patriotic classics and watch fireworks burst over the golden dome from 8:30-10:30pm.

🚗 It's the Goodguys national show this weekend at the Iowa State Fairgrounds. Look at some sweet rides and talk shop starting at 8am Friday.

Saturday

👋 Bring out your jazz hands for Broadway karaoke at the Tallgrass Theatre Company starting at 7pm

🦖 Watch "Jurassic Park" outside with the whole family in Uptown Ankeny starting at sunset.

Sunday

🌽 Celebrate everything about Iowa with a free concert and block party in Valley Junction following the city's July 4th parade. Starts at 5pm.

🛼 Bring your roller skates to Brenton Skating Plaza at 6pm and listen to a live DJ. Cost is $2 and you get a flag and a treat.