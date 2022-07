Your weekend plans: Fourth of July edition

Check the city of Des Moines' website for weekend festivities and see a whole list of fireworks in the metro here.

Friday

๐ŸŽธ Listen to free 70s + 80s rock music and enjoy a fireworks show at Riverview Park from 5:30-9:30pm.

๐ŸŽป Yankee Doodle Pops returns to the capitol.

Listen to the Des Moines Symphony play some patriotic classics and watch fireworks burst over the golden dome from 8:30-10:30pm.

๐Ÿš— It's the Goodguys national show this weekend at the Iowa State Fairgrounds. Look at some sweet rides and talk shop starting at 8am Friday.

Saturday

๐Ÿ‘‹ Bring out your jazz hands for Broadway karaoke at the Tallgrass Theatre Company starting at 7pm

๐Ÿฆ– Watch "Jurassic Park" outside with the whole family in Uptown Ankeny starting at sunset.

Sunday

๐ŸŒฝ Celebrate everything about Iowa with a free concert and block party in Valley Junction following the city's July 4th parade. Starts at 5pm.

๐Ÿ›ผ Bring your roller skates to Brenton Skating Plaza at 6pm and listen to a live DJ. Cost is $2 and you get a flag and a treat.