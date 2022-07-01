Des Moines staycation: Go down this giant metal slide

Don't sweat it if you're staying around the Des Moines-area this holiday weekend — there's plenty of fun and free things to do, including going down this giant metal slide at Fairmont Park.

State of play (literally): There's something for all age groups to do at the park on DSM's east side, including a playground for little kids, grassy areas for field games and swings for all ages, according to Tour Des Moines: Playgrounds, a Facebook page dedicated to highlighting parks.

Some pro tips:

Make sure to bring something to sit on before you go down the slide to avoid burns.

There are port-a-potties, but no drinking fountains so plan ahead.

Playground equipment at the park is focused on smaller kids (except for the slide, of course.)

Learn more about Fairmont Park and see other free parks to visit at Tour Des Moines: Playgrounds.