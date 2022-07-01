21 mins ago - Things to Do

Des Moines staycation: Go down this giant metal slide

Linh Ta
Cool park in des moines
Kids climbing stepping stones and going down the slide at Fairmont Park. Photos courtesy of Tour Des Moines: Playgrounds

Don't sweat it if you're staying around the Des Moines-area this holiday weekend — there's plenty of fun and free things to do, including going down this giant metal slide at Fairmont Park.

State of play (literally): There's something for all age groups to do at the park on DSM's east side, including a playground for little kids, grassy areas for field games and swings for all ages, according to Tour Des Moines: Playgrounds, a Facebook page dedicated to highlighting parks.

Some pro tips:

  • Make sure to bring something to sit on before you go down the slide to avoid burns.
  • There are port-a-potties, but no drinking fountains so plan ahead.
  • Playground equipment at the park is focused on smaller kids (except for the slide, of course.)

Learn more about Fairmont Park and see other free parks to visit at Tour Des Moines: Playgrounds.

