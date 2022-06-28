The meaning behind the LGBT flag at Krause Gateway Center

If you drive around downtown Des Moines, you'll see a rainbow flag hanging high above Krause Gateway Center in recognition of Pride Month.

Yes, but: If you take a closer look at it, there are more than the traditional rainbow colors, which represent the spectrum of the LGBT community.

What it means: The circle within the yellow triangle represents people who are intersex.

Intersex is an umbrella term used for a person born with anatomy or traits that don't fit the traditional "female" or "male" boxes, according to the Intersex Society of North America.

There are lots of ways someone can be intersex. Someone can have a penis that's smaller than expected or a clitoris larger than expected. A person can have no vaginal opening or a labia that's closed, according to Healthline.

Not everything is external: An intersex person can be born with chromosomes that are just X or XXY rather than XX or XY.

The bottom line: Being born intersex is not a physical deformity. Nearly 2% of people in the world are born intersex — about as common as red hair, according to the United Nations.