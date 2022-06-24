A Korean BBQ restaurant is finally coming to Des Moines

It's finally happening — Des Moines is getting its own Korean BBQ restaurant.

Driving the news: DZÔ Korean BBQ is opening in August at 2611 Ingersoll Ave. in the same building as Sakari and the Yacht Club.

How it works: Patrons will order whatever meats they want and cook it themselves on grills in the center of their tables, Marc Huynh, the restaurant's office manager told Axios Des Moines. There will be 16 tables.

For people who want a more traditional meal, there's also a bar with 12 seats that people can order food and cocktails from.

Customers will pay per meat and can order combinations or a la carte as well.

The menu: You can order all of the marinated bulgogi and meats your heart desires. Expect short rib, ribeyes, bacon, brisket and wagyu on the weekends and holidays.

The bbq will also come with banchan — a traditional array of vegetable Korean side dishes.

Beyond the BBQ, the restaurant is also incorporating a "fusion" menu with other Asian dishes that haven't been finalized yet.

What they're saying: Huynh, one of the partners who is helping to open the restaurant, said he wanted to help start it after having to travel to big cities to get Korean BBQ.