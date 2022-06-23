A Facebook spoof takes on Des Moines
A satire of the city of Des Moines' Facebook page that launched this month has been removed.
- It had nearly 18,000 followers, slightly more than the real deal, as of late last week.
State of play: We don't know why the account was deleted but know the city had contacted Facebook previously about its content. Here are a few examples of text from now-deleted posts:
- "DSM unanimously voted to take over Cumming for the benefit of all residents."
- "Pineapple on pizza was criminalized under a mayoral proclamation, which applies to all areas of the city, 'including the newly acquired deep south.'"
What they're saying: In messages with Axios last week, the page's author declined to identify themselves but claimed to be a DSM resident that is proud of the city.
- Poking fun at DSM is intended to get more people involved with local civics, the person wrote.
The other side: Before the account was deleted, the city contacted Facebook and it was labeled as satire. That created a clear distinction between the two pages and the city did not have issues with confusion between them, city spokesperson Al Setka told Axios Wednesday.
- There was initially a slight increase in visits and followers to the city’s Facebook page but that tapered off, Setka said.
Of note: We were unable to follow up with the account user this week after the account had been deactivated.
