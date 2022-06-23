A Facebook spoof takes on Des Moines

A satire of the city of Des Moines' Facebook page that launched this month has been removed.

It had nearly 18,000 followers, slightly more than the real deal, as of late last week.

State of play: We don't know why the account was deleted but know the city had contacted Facebook previously about its content. Here are a few examples of text from now-deleted posts:

"DSM unanimously voted to take over Cumming for the benefit of all residents."

"Pineapple on pizza was criminalized under a mayoral proclamation, which applies to all areas of the city, 'including the newly acquired deep south.'"

What they're saying: In messages with Axios last week, the page's author declined to identify themselves but claimed to be a DSM resident that is proud of the city.

Poking fun at DSM is intended to get more people involved with local civics, the person wrote.

The other side: Before the account was deleted, the city contacted Facebook and it was labeled as satire. That created a clear distinction between the two pages and the city did not have issues with confusion between them, city spokesperson Al Setka told Axios Wednesday.

There was initially a slight increase in visits and followers to the city’s Facebook page but that tapered off, Setka said.

Of note: We were unable to follow up with the account user this week after the account had been deactivated.