19 mins ago - Things to Do
Des Moines' Red Bull Soapbox race launches Saturday
Saturday's Red Bull Soapbox race in Des Moines is here and Team Axios can't wait to spin our wheels with nearly 50 other teams from the country.
Catch up fast: The non-motorized homemade soapbox carts race down a custom course that includes jumps and obstacles.
- Teams are judged on creativity and cart design, showmanship and a 30-second skit preformed just before propelling down the course.
2 fun local teams: Studio Melee, an American Gothic-inspired soapbox constructed by the Valley Junction architectural firm.
- Truck yeah, a group of co-workers from Dee Zee, a DSM-based truck accessory company.
Go to the races: At the Iowa Capitol, along East Walnut Street.
- Team pits open to the public at 10am. The opening ceremony starts around 11:55am.
- Awards will be given out around 4pm.
Of note: There are two virtual ways to watch with Red Bull or gamer GrandPooBear.
More Des Moines stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.