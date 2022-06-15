Urban planner says Des Moines should consider viaduct removal
Des Moines should explore an idea to remove downtown viaducts, according to RDG Planning & Design's recommendation.
- The suggestion was part of a long-term vision plan presented to the city council this week.
Why it matters: Viaducts create "pretty significant barriers" to development of areas surrounding them, Laura Kessel, a director of the urban planning group, told council members Monday.
Catch up fast: The viaducts over Southwest 8th and 9th streets have been in place for decades to elevate vehicles above railroad tracks or roads to efficiently move traffic.
- Large areas surrounding the viaducts are underused surface parking lots.
What's happening: A concept draft of a 10-year downtown vision plan is being discussed among the Greater Des Moines Partnership and other community partners. It will likely be formally adopted in the coming months.
- The plan outlines major initiatives, including reworking the city's skywalk system and better connecting corridors among neighborhoods and attractions.
State of play: The viaducts carry about 7,000 vehicles a day and are important for quick emergency services, city engineer Steve Naber told Axios yesterday.
- A nearly $1.2 million rehabilitation plan budgeted this year can extend their lifespan by 25 years and there are currently no plans to remove them, Naber said.
Yes, but: Removal could be considered should if bridges need more extensive repairs in the future, Naber added. (edited)
What they're saying: Brandon Brown, president of the Downtown DSM neighborhood association, told Axios that he would like more information about traffic efficiency and the potential cost associated with viaduct removal.
- The association hasn't taken a position but will discuss the idea in coming weeks, he said.
- Meanwhile, Councilperson and downtown resident Carl Voss, tells Axios that he's in favor of studying the recommendation.
Bottom line: Viaduct removal isn't in the city's immediate plans.
- Yes, but: The potential to eliminate them is now part of a larger set of guiding principles and ideas that could shape their future.
More Des Moines stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.