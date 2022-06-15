Urban planner says Des Moines should consider viaduct removal

Des Moines should explore an idea to remove downtown viaducts, according to RDG Planning & Design's recommendation.

The suggestion was part of a long-term vision plan presented to the city council this week.

Why it matters: Viaducts create "pretty significant barriers" to development of areas surrounding them, Laura Kessel, a director of the urban planning group, told council members Monday.

Catch up fast: The viaducts over Southwest 8th and 9th streets have been in place for decades to elevate vehicles above railroad tracks or roads to efficiently move traffic.

Large areas surrounding the viaducts are underused surface parking lots.

What's happening: A concept draft of a 10-year downtown vision plan is being discussed among the Greater Des Moines Partnership and other community partners. It will likely be formally adopted in the coming months.

The plan outlines major initiatives, including reworking the city's skywalk system and better connecting corridors among neighborhoods and attractions.

State of play: The viaducts carry about 7,000 vehicles a day and are important for quick emergency services, city engineer Steve Naber told Axios yesterday.

A nearly $1.2 million rehabilitation plan budgeted this year can extend their lifespan by 25 years and there are currently no plans to remove them, Naber said.

Yes, but: Removal could be considered should if bridges need more extensive repairs in the future, Naber added. (edited)

What they're saying: Brandon Brown, president of the Downtown DSM neighborhood association, told Axios that he would like more information about traffic efficiency and the potential cost associated with viaduct removal.

The association hasn't taken a position but will discuss the idea in coming weeks, he said.

Meanwhile, Councilperson and downtown resident Carl Voss, tells Axios that he's in favor of studying the recommendation.

Bottom line: Viaduct removal isn't in the city's immediate plans.

Yes, but: The potential to eliminate them is now part of a larger set of guiding principles and ideas that could shape their future.