Check out Des Moines' new drive-thru kolache restaurant

Johnston's got a new kolache spot and it has all the Czech and Texas-inspired treats that you can eat.

Driving the news: Cajun Belle is a new drive-thru restaurant that serves savory and sweet kolaches at 5460 Merle Hay Road, Suite A.

What to expect: Lots of different breakfast choices, including andouille and cheese; bacon, egg and cheese ($3.50), as well as more traditional fruit-filled varieties ($2).

There is also a strong cajun influence at the restaurant, where you'll find gumbo ($9) and boudin, a pork sausage.

Cajun Belle will be at the Downtown Des Moines Farmers’ Market too.

What they're saying: The owner, Zach Hollier, is from Texas, but don't let that fool you. He grew up just 30 minutes away from a bayou, where crawfish and alligators were familiar sights and greatly influenced his cooking.

Open: 6:30am to 12:30pm, Monday-Saturday.