Fareway opening new Beaverdale meat market Wednesday
Fareway is opening its first specialty meat market store in Des Moines on Wednesday at 8am.
- 👀 We got a sneak peek inside the Beaverdale store.
What you'll find: Hamburger patties or wagyu or even Delmonico steaks — they're all at the full-service meat counter.
There are dozens upon dozens of meats to peruse through, like lamb shoulder, lobster tails and swordfish.
Beyond the meat itself, the smaller, 7,800 square-foot store also features a huge selection of top-shelf wines, seasonings, cheeses and everything you need to grill out.
The intrigue: The store also features a deli counter where you can order customized sandwiches, saucy pig wings, ribs, smoked brisket mac and cheese and plenty of deli sides like baked beans and macaroni salad.
🧀 What we're most interested in: Making the ultimate charcuterie board.
Where to find it: 2716 Beaver Ave, Des Moines. Open 8am-8pm, Mon-Sat;
