Fareway opening new Beaverdale meat market Wednesday

Linh Ta
The inside of Beaverdale Fareway. Photo: Linh Ta/Axios

Fareway is opening its first specialty meat market store in Des Moines on Wednesday at 8am.

  • 👀 We got a sneak peek inside the Beaverdale store.

What you'll find: Hamburger patties or wagyu or even Delmonico steaks — they're all at the full-service meat counter.

There are dozens upon dozens of meats to peruse through, like lamb shoulder, lobster tails and swordfish.

Red meat counter Fareway
Meat selection at the Beaverdale Fareway. Photo: Linh Ta/Axios
Seafood at Fareway
Seafood selection at the Beaverdale Fareway. Photo: Linh Ta/Axios

Beyond the meat itself, the smaller, 7,800 square-foot store also features a huge selection of top-shelf wines, seasonings, cheeses and everything you need to grill out.

The intrigue: The store also features a deli counter where you can order customized sandwiches, saucy pig wings, ribs, smoked brisket mac and cheese and plenty of deli sides like baked beans and macaroni salad.

Fareway deli counter
The deli counter at the new Beaverdale Fareway Meat Market. Photo: Linh Ta/Axios

🧀 What we're most interested in: Making the ultimate charcuterie board.

Where to find it: 2716 Beaver Ave, Des Moines. Open 8am-8pm, Mon-Sat;

