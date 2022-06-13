Jane's Revenge claims it vandalized Des Moines resource center
Members of the pro-choice group "Jane's Revenge" have reportedly claimed responsibility for vandalizing Agape Pregnancy Resource Center in Des Moines earlier this month, police Sgt. Paul Parizek told Axios Friday.
Why it matters: Jane's Revenge is a militant group that has been targeting pregnancy crisis centers across the U.S. in recent weeks.
- No one has been injured yet but some of their methods have been extreme, including arson and Molotov cocktails, according to a story published Saturday by The Guardian.
Catch up fast: Agape markets itself as an abortion clinic alternative. It offers parenting classes, counseling, and telehealth support.
- It was vandalized on June 2.
- Jane's Revenge took credit via a message that was posted on social media June 9, Parizek said.
Details: The message was received and published on Twitter by "DSM Street Medics," a collective of people dedicated to health and healing who appear to be pro-choice. The DSM group said it is not affiliated with Jane’s Revenge "but we applaud them."
- They broke windows and wrote messages of "god loves abortion" and "This place is not safe," according to the communique.
Of note: Agape was closed Friday and its staff did not return Axios' call seeking comment.
- The vandalism was not apparent Friday from the outside of the building.
What’s next: Des Moines police are investigating. So far there have been no arrests, Parizek said.
- Some members of Jane's Revenge are calling for a "Night of Rage" in response to the U.S. Supreme Court's expected overturning of Roe v. Wade.
