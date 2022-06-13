Jane's Revenge claims it vandalized Des Moines resource center

Members of the pro-choice group "Jane's Revenge" have reportedly claimed responsibility for vandalizing Agape Pregnancy Resource Center in Des Moines earlier this month, police Sgt. Paul Parizek told Axios Friday.

Why it matters: Jane's Revenge is a militant group that has been targeting pregnancy crisis centers across the U.S. in recent weeks.

No one has been injured yet but some of their methods have been extreme, including arson and Molotov cocktails, according to a story published Saturday by The Guardian.

Catch up fast: Agape markets itself as an abortion clinic alternative. It offers parenting classes, counseling, and telehealth support.

It was vandalized on June 2.

Jane's Revenge took credit via a message that was posted on social media June 9, Parizek said.

Details: The message was received and published on Twitter by "DSM Street Medics," a collective of people dedicated to health and healing who appear to be pro-choice. The DSM group said it is not affiliated with Jane’s Revenge "but we applaud them."

They broke windows and wrote messages of "god loves abortion" and "This place is not safe," according to the communique.

Of note: Agape was closed Friday and its staff did not return Axios' call seeking comment.

The vandalism was not apparent Friday from the outside of the building.

What’s next: Des Moines police are investigating. So far there have been no arrests, Parizek said.