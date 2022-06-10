3 affordable private pools to rent near Des Moines

Escape the summer heat with these swimming spots, all listed on pool-sharing company Swimply.

How it works: It's like Airbnb for pools. Swimming pool owners rent out their spaces for chunks of time.

Photo courtesy of Swimply.com

Host your next gathering at this private pool, which features a diving board, slide and covered patio.

Location: Windsor Heights.

Cost: $48-$60 per hour for up to 10 guests ($5 additional per hour, per guest after 10 guests).

Number of guests: Up to 25.

Photo courtesy of Swimply.com

Kick back at this backyard getaway that offers a grassy area for yard games, fire pit and hammock.

Location: Ankeny.

Cost: $50 per hour for up to five guests ($15 additional per hour, per guest after five guests).

Number of guests: Up to 20.

Photo courtesy of Swimply.com

Take a dip in this secluded pool, with ample space for gathering with friends and family.

Location: West Des Moines.

Cost: $54-$60 per hour for up to five guests ($5 additional per hour, per guest after five guests).

Number of guests: Up to 40.