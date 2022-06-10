9 hours ago - Things to Do

3 affordable private pools to rent near Des Moines

Sami Sparber
backyard pool with treehouse in background
Central Iowa Oasis. Photo courtesy of Swimply.com

Escape the summer heat with these swimming spots, all listed on pool-sharing company Swimply.

How it works: It's like Airbnb for pools. Swimming pool owners rent out their spaces for chunks of time.

1. Fantastic backyard getaway
backyard pool with slide and diving board
Photo courtesy of Swimply.com

Host your next gathering at this private pool, which features a diving board, slide and covered patio.

Location: Windsor Heights.

Cost: $48-$60 per hour for up to 10 guests ($5 additional per hour, per guest after 10 guests).

Number of guests: Up to 25.

2. Cherry Blossom Oasis
people swim with floaties
Photo courtesy of Swimply.com

Kick back at this backyard getaway that offers a grassy area for yard games, fire pit and hammock.

Location: Ankeny.

Cost: $50 per hour for up to five guests ($15 additional per hour, per guest after five guests).

Number of guests: Up to 20.

3. Central Iowa Oasis
backyard pool
Photo courtesy of Swimply.com

Take a dip in this secluded pool, with ample space for gathering with friends and family.

Location: West Des Moines.

Cost: $54-$60 per hour for up to five guests ($5 additional per hour, per guest after five guests).

Number of guests: Up to 40.

