3 affordable private pools to rent near Des Moines
Escape the summer heat with these swimming spots, all listed on pool-sharing company Swimply.
How it works: It's like Airbnb for pools. Swimming pool owners rent out their spaces for chunks of time.
1. Fantastic backyard getaway
Host your next gathering at this private pool, which features a diving board, slide and covered patio.
Location: Windsor Heights.
Cost: $48-$60 per hour for up to 10 guests ($5 additional per hour, per guest after 10 guests).
Number of guests: Up to 25.
2. Cherry Blossom Oasis
Kick back at this backyard getaway that offers a grassy area for yard games, fire pit and hammock.
Location: Ankeny.
Cost: $50 per hour for up to five guests ($15 additional per hour, per guest after five guests).
Number of guests: Up to 20.
3. Central Iowa Oasis
Take a dip in this secluded pool, with ample space for gathering with friends and family.
Location: West Des Moines.
Cost: $54-$60 per hour for up to five guests ($5 additional per hour, per guest after five guests).
Number of guests: Up to 40.
