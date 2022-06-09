3 hours ago - Things to Do

Des Moines Pride: What to do this weekend

Linh Ta
Kirsten Gillibrand at Capital City Pride
New York Senator and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Kirsten Gillibrand gets a henna tattoo during Capital City Pride on June 8, 2019, in Des Moines. Photo by: Brian Powers/The Register/USA Today Network

After a two year hiatus due to the pandemic, Capital City Pride is back with its traditional three-day celebration and Pride Parade through Des Moines' East Village.

  • The majority of the events will take place on Grand and Walnut Streets, stretching from Robert D. Ray Drive to East 6th Street.

Here's Capital City's lineup:

Friday

5pm: Street festival starts

8pm: Billy Weathers

9pm: Matt & Kim

10pm: Glow Party at Wooly's

Saturday

Noon: Street festival starts

3:45pm: Des Moines Drag

9pm: Todrick Hall

10pm: Pride after party at Wooly's

Sunday

Noon: Pride Parade

Get the full list of festivities here.

