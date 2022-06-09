Des Moines Pride: What to do this weekend

After a two year hiatus due to the pandemic, Capital City Pride is back with its traditional three-day celebration and Pride Parade through Des Moines' East Village.

The majority of the events will take place on Grand and Walnut Streets, stretching from Robert D. Ray Drive to East 6th Street.

Here's Capital City's lineup:

Friday

5pm: Street festival starts

8pm: Billy Weathers

9pm: Matt & Kim

10pm: Glow Party at Wooly's

Saturday

Noon: Street festival starts

3:45pm: Des Moines Drag

9pm: Todrick Hall

10pm: Pride after party at Wooly's

Sunday

Noon: Pride Parade

Get the full list of festivities here.