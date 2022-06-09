3 hours ago - Things to Do
Des Moines Pride: What to do this weekend
After a two year hiatus due to the pandemic, Capital City Pride is back with its traditional three-day celebration and Pride Parade through Des Moines' East Village.
- The majority of the events will take place on Grand and Walnut Streets, stretching from Robert D. Ray Drive to East 6th Street.
Here's Capital City's lineup:
Friday
5pm: Street festival starts
8pm: Billy Weathers
9pm: Matt & Kim
10pm: Glow Party at Wooly's
Saturday
Noon: Street festival starts
3:45pm: Des Moines Drag
9pm: Todrick Hall
10pm: Pride after party at Wooly's
Sunday
Noon: Pride Parade
Get the full list of festivities here.
More Des Moines stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.