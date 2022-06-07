A 1-minute guide to the Iowa primary elections

Primary day is finally upon us. Here's a one-minute cheat sheet of what you need to know to vote Tuesday.

🗳️ Where to vote: You can look up your polling place on the Secretary of State's website.

✉️ If you requested a mail-in ballot that you haven't yet returned, it's too late to send it by mail. Either drop it off at your county's Election Office before polls close or surrender it at your polling place and vote in person.

What to bring: You will need to show a government-issued ID, like a driver's license or passport. Find an approved list here.

⏰ When to vote: Polling places are open between 7am and 8pm. Use the polling place finder to check when your site will be open.

❓ What you'll vote on: Top Democratic or Republican choices for Senate, Polk County attorney, treasurer and the Legislature

📋 Are you not registered? Or, have you recently moved? You can complete the paperwork on Election Day. Be sure to bring the required proof of residence with you to the polls.

✅ How to track: Precinct-by-precinct results will trickle in on the county auditors' websites after polls close on election night.