The Carpenter Paper Warehouse building, located at 106 SW 7th St., will be restored and converted into office space under a plan that goes before the Des Moines Urban Design Review Board Tuesday morning.

What's happening: Rypma Properties is proposing a $24.3 million restoration and reuse project.

It includes a second phase that will also restore the adjacent Lortex warehouse building, 113 SW 8th St. for possible restaurant or entertainment uses.

Catch up fast: The 104-year-old building was used as Carpenter Paper's office and warehouse space until 1987.

EMC Insurance used it for storage space until selling the property earlier this year.

What's next: City staff is recommending the review board approve the initial design of the project, pending more details on site landscaping. The City Council will make the final approval.

Project officials will seek more than $8 million in tax incentives.

Renovations for the first phase could begin this fall.

Of note: A future tenant has not been identified, Tim Rypma, president of Rypma Properties, told Axios Monday.