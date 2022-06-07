$24 million Des Moines warehouse conversion proposed
The Carpenter Paper Warehouse building, located at 106 SW 7th St., will be restored and converted into office space under a plan that goes before the Des Moines Urban Design Review Board Tuesday morning.
What's happening: Rypma Properties is proposing a $24.3 million restoration and reuse project.
- It includes a second phase that will also restore the adjacent Lortex warehouse building, 113 SW 8th St. for possible restaurant or entertainment uses.
Catch up fast: The 104-year-old building was used as Carpenter Paper's office and warehouse space until 1987.
- EMC Insurance used it for storage space until selling the property earlier this year.
What's next: City staff is recommending the review board approve the initial design of the project, pending more details on site landscaping. The City Council will make the final approval.
- Project officials will seek more than $8 million in tax incentives.
- Renovations for the first phase could begin this fall.
Of note: A future tenant has not been identified, Tim Rypma, president of Rypma Properties, told Axios Monday.
More Des Moines stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.