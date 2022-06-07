Des Moines' Neal Smith Trail connection under construction

Construction is underway via a city contract to repave and widen a section of the Neal Smith Trail through northern Des Moines.

Why it matters: Completion this fall means an unbroken connection on the trail between DSM and Saylorville Lake will be restored for the first time in years.

Yes, but: The link could be short lived. Other sections of the 26-mile trail that are managed by the state are in bad shape.

A timeline for those fixes is dependent on funding and grant allocations, Tammie Krausman, a spokesperson for the Iowa Department of Natural Resources tells Axios.

Catch up fast: The trail was constructed in the early 1980s and was one of the first in the Central Iowa Trail network. It is the most popular trail at Saylorville Lake.

Construction projects that include the I-35/80 bridge over the DSM River have rerouted recreationists since 2019.

Driving the news: Des Moines' project, which runs about a mile from Euclid Avenue to the Saylor Creek Bridge, is expected to be completed later this year.

DNR sections that go north of the bridge to around Northwest 26th Street and a section within Big Creek State Park are part of a grant request for an upcoming $1 million restoration project, Krausman told us.

The bottom line: Work is in progress but more rerouting is likely.