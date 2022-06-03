3 places to go for happy hour in Des Moines

Going out is fun, but who doesn't like a deal? Here are three spots to check out during happy hour in Des Moines.

Happy hour is held daily from 4-6pm and on Tuesdays, 4pm-close. You can get $2 oysters, $5 select appetizers, $5 classic martini, draft beer, and wine. Full menu here.

Photo courtesy of Django

Get half-priced wine, draft beer, and pizza daily from 2-6pm.

Specials include $5 house wine, $7 cocktails, and $10 (or less) sushi 2-5:30pm Monday-Saturday and all day Sunday.

Address: 316 Court Ave.