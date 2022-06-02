2 hours ago - News
NOAA forecasts a hot summer in Iowa
Expect a hot summer in Iowa.
Driving the news: The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's new summer temperature outlook is predicting a 40%-50% chance that the entire state of Iowa will experience above-average temperatures from June through August.
The big picture: Although NOAA rarely flags below-average temperatures in the summer due to climate change, the latest forecast underscores the probability of a drought here in Iowa and the Midwest.
- NOAA predicts the majority of Iowa will face a 40%-50% chance of below-normal precipitation July through September.
