NOAA forecasts a hot summer in Iowa

Linh Ta
A map of the NOAA's summer temperature outlook.
Image courtesy of NOAA

Expect a hot summer in Iowa.

Driving the news: The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's new summer temperature outlook is predicting a 40%-50% chance that the entire state of Iowa will experience above-average temperatures from June through August.

The big picture: Although NOAA rarely flags below-average temperatures in the summer due to climate change, the latest forecast underscores the probability of a drought here in Iowa and the Midwest.

  • NOAA predicts the majority of Iowa will face a 40%-50% chance of below-normal precipitation July through September.
