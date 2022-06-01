5 hours ago - Food and Drink

Olive Garden plans its third Des Moines metro location

Linh Ta
Olive Garden storefront
Olive Garden Italian restaurant. Photo by: Don and Melinda Crawford/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Olive Garden is bringing its third location in the metro and this time, the Italian restaurant chain is coming to Des Moines, a company spokesperson confirmed.

State of play: City documents show Olive Garden is trying to open at 6157 SE 14th Street.

  • Darden Restaurants, which owns the chain, is seeking to construct a new 6,500-square-foot building in the former parking lot for Aspen Fitness.
  • It's currently still in the approval process and no opening date has been set.

🥖 Thought bubble: Haters gonna hate, but unlimited breadsticks and salad just hits different.

