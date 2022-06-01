5 hours ago - Food and Drink
Olive Garden plans its third Des Moines metro location
Olive Garden is bringing its third location in the metro and this time, the Italian restaurant chain is coming to Des Moines, a company spokesperson confirmed.
State of play: City documents show Olive Garden is trying to open at 6157 SE 14th Street.
- Darden Restaurants, which owns the chain, is seeking to construct a new 6,500-square-foot building in the former parking lot for Aspen Fitness.
- It's currently still in the approval process and no opening date has been set.
🥖 Thought bubble: Haters gonna hate, but unlimited breadsticks and salad just hits different.
