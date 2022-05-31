West Des Moines to launch $4 million home improvement program
West Des Moines is launching a home improvement program to beautify properties in the city's oldest neighborhood, Valley Junction, a city official tells Axios.
Why it matters: Valley Junction is the most affordable area of the city, making it an important piece to West Des Moines' housing puzzle, says Clyde Evans, the city's community development director.
- The new program is intended to give an extra boost of $4 million to an area of the city where improvements are most needed, he says.
Details: The Historic West Des Moines Housing Fund is a three-year pilot that will match a homeowner's contributions to property improvements by up to $25,000.
- The program will also offer down payment assistance for new buyers.
Plus: The city is planning to make offers to purchase single-family rental properties in "poor or below normal condition" in the neighborhood, with the goal of renovating and selling them to families.
What's ahead: Polk County supervisors last week allocated $1 million for the program. The rest will be paid from city allocations and donations, Evans said.
- The city will start accepting applications July 1.
More Des Moines stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.