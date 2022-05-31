West Des Moines to launch $4 million home improvement program

West Des Moines is launching a home improvement program to beautify properties in the city's oldest neighborhood, Valley Junction, a city official tells Axios.

Why it matters: Valley Junction is the most affordable area of the city, making it an important piece to West Des Moines' housing puzzle, says Clyde Evans, the city's community development director.

The new program is intended to give an extra boost of $4 million to an area of the city where improvements are most needed, he says.

Details: The Historic West Des Moines Housing Fund is a three-year pilot that will match a homeowner's contributions to property improvements by up to $25,000.

The program will also offer down payment assistance for new buyers.

Plus: The city is planning to make offers to purchase single-family rental properties in "poor or below normal condition" in the neighborhood, with the goal of renovating and selling them to families.

What's ahead: Polk County supervisors last week allocated $1 million for the program. The rest will be paid from city allocations and donations, Evans said.

The city will start accepting applications July 1.