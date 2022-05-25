9 hours ago - News

First look: Des Moines' planned $33M senior housing project

Jason Clayworth
A map of a proposed housing complex.
Construction of the Akona Hills senior complex at 7221 SE 5th St. in DSM could begin later this year. Drawing courtesy of KCG Design Services

A $33 million senior housing complex will be constructed on Des Moines' south side, under a zoning request approved by the City Council this week.

Why it matters: There's an affordable housing deficit in central Iowa. The facility will bring about 144 units to a nearly six-acre site near Southridge Mall.

Details: KCG Development, an Indiana-based affordable housing company, plans to build the three-story Akona Hills complex at 7221 SE 5th St., around an interior courtyard.

  • Apartments will have one or two bedrooms. A clubhouse will include a library, business center and screened patios.

What's ahead: KCG will apply for $15 million in Iowa tax credits next month, KCG development director CJ Lintner tells Axios.

  • Construction could begin later this year with the first units available in 2023.
