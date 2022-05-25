9 hours ago - Things to Do

7 biggest events in Des Moines in 2022

Maxwell Millington
Hot air balloons in the sky at National Balloon Classic in Indianola, Iowa.
Photo courtesy of National Balloon Classic

Festival season is in full swing and we are booked and busy in 2022, folks.

  • Here are the top seven events happening in Des Moines, starting this week.
CelebrAsian

What: This festival brings together different Asian, Asian American and Pacific Islander communities in Iowa around food, educational activities and live cultural entertainment.

Details: This year's event takes place at Western Gateway Park from May 27-28.

C0st: There is no cost for this event.

Des Moines Arts Festival
Spectator at Des Moines Arts Festival
Photo courtesy of Des Moines Arts Festival

What: This art festival attracts more than 200,000 people and includes live entertainment, interactive arts activities, and film screenings.

Details: The festival will be held at Western Gateway Park from June 24-26.

C0st: Admission is free.

80/35 Music Festival
Crowd at 80/35 Music Festival in Des Moines, Iowa.
80/35 Music Festival. Photo by Frankie Perrin

What: This nonprofit music festival offers a mix of local, national and international artists across three stages along with food, art and entertainment.

  • Proceeds from the festival are used to support local artists and music programs.

Details: 80/35 takes place July 8-9 in downtown Des Moines surrounding 12th and Locust Streets in the Western Gateway Park.

C0st: Grab your tickets here.

National Balloon Classic
Sky filled with hot air balloons at the National Balloon Classic in Iowa.
Photo courtesy of National Balloon Classic

What: Bring the whole family to watch 100+ hot air balloons fill the skies. The event also includes live music, food and drinks, fireworks and more.

Details: Located at Memorial Balloon Field in Indianola, the event will take place from July 29-Aug. 6.

C0st: Admission is free. Balloon rides are $220 per person ages 6-106.

  • You must call Galena on the Fly at 815-777-2747 to reserve your ride in advance of the event.
Hinterland Music Festival
Festival goers are seen at the Hinterland Music Festival on August 08, 2021 in St. Charles, Iowa.
Hinterland Music Festival 2021. Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images

What: Hinterland is a four-day affair in the Iowa countryside that hosts a number of diverse acts across the indie, folk, rock, bluegrass, and alternative genres.

Details: Hinterland Music Festival is from August 4-7 and located at the Avenue of the Saints Amphitheater.

C0st: You can purchase passes here.

World Food and Music Festival

What: As the name suggests, this event is an offering of live music, performances cooking demonstrations, interactive programs, and food from all over the world.

Details: The 2022 World Food and Music Festival is scheduled for Sept. 16–18 at Western Gateway Park.

C0st: Admission is free.

Latino Heritage Festival

What: Celebrated in the heart of Hispanic Heritage Month, this two-day event includes exhibits from local Iowa Latinx artists, food vendors representing several countries in Latin America, cultural and educational booths, activities for children, and more.

Details: This year's festival will be held on September 24-25 at Western Gateway Park.

Cost: Check here for the most up-to-date details.

