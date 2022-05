7 biggest events in Des Moines in 2022

9 hours ago - Things to Do

Festival season is in full swing and we are booked and busy in 2022, folks.

Here are the top seven events happening in Des Moines, starting this week.

What: This festival brings together different Asian, Asian American and Pacific Islander communities in Iowa around food, educational activities and live cultural entertainment.

Details: This year's event takes place at Western Gateway Park from May 27-28.

C0st: There is no cost for this event.

Photo courtesy of Des Moines Arts Festival

What: This art festival attracts more than 200,000 people and includes live entertainment, interactive arts activities, and film screenings.

Details: The festival will be held at Western Gateway Park from June 24-26.

C0st: Admission is free.

80/35 Music Festival. Photo by Frankie Perrin

What: This nonprofit music festival offers a mix of local, national and international artists across three stages along with food, art and entertainment.

Proceeds from the festival are used to support local artists and music programs.

Details: 80/35 takes place July 8-9 in downtown Des Moines surrounding 12th and Locust Streets in the Western Gateway Park.

C0st: Grab your tickets here.

Photo courtesy of National Balloon Classic

What: Bring the whole family to watch 100+ hot air balloons fill the skies. The event also includes live music, food and drinks, fireworks and more.

Details: Located at Memorial Balloon Field in Indianola, the event will take place from July 29-Aug. 6.

C0st: Admission is free. Balloon rides are $220 per person ages 6-106.

You must call Galena on the Fly at 815-777-2747 to reserve your ride in advance of the event.

Hinterland Music Festival 2021. Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images

What: Hinterland is a four-day affair in the Iowa countryside that hosts a number of diverse acts across the indie, folk, rock, bluegrass, and alternative genres.

Details: Hinterland Music Festival is from August 4-7 and located at the Avenue of the Saints Amphitheater.

C0st: You can purchase passes here.

What: As the name suggests, this event is an offering of live music, performances cooking demonstrations, interactive programs, and food from all over the world.

Details: The 2022 World Food and Music Festival is scheduled for Sept. 16–18 at Western Gateway Park.

C0st: Admission is free.

What: Celebrated in the heart of Hispanic Heritage Month, this two-day event includes exhibits from local Iowa Latinx artists, food vendors representing several countries in Latin America, cultural and educational booths, activities for children, and more.

Details: This year's festival will be held on September 24-25 at Western Gateway Park.

Cost: Check here for the most up-to-date details.