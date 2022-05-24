Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds' school voucher program fails to pass

The Iowa Legislature returned to the Capitol Monday to convene for what's expected to be the final week of the legislative session.

Driving the news: Lawmakers on Monday decided the future of two major bills: school choice and bottle bill reform.

State of play: Gov. Kim Reynolds' heavily pushed private school scholarship program is tabled following disagreement among House Republicans, according to the Register.

The program would have diverted $55 million in public school funding for the creation of a state-run scholarship fund that low-income Iowans could use to attend private school.

Yes, but: Lawmakers in rural areas said they were concerned the bill would hurt their school districts, especially since 42 counties don't even have a private school, Radio Iowa reports.

Meanwhile, after years of debate, a bill reforming Iowa's bottle redemption program is heading to the governor's desk.

Iowa is one of 10 states with a bottle bill designed to reduce recyclables in landfills by charging consumers a nickel for bottle/can purchases, which can be reimbursed when empties are returned.

The bottom line: The bill allows grocers to stop accepting bottle returns and paying deposits.

Sen. Jason Schultz (R-Schleswig), a leader on the bill, said it's likely most grocery stores will stop taking bottles, Iowa Capital Dispatch reports.

Of note: Menstrual products and diapers won’t be taxed anymore under a bill heading to the governor’s desk, per KCCI-TV.