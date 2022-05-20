It's No Mow May in Des Moines

The sun is out, the birds are chirping and for some Des Moines families, the lawn mowers ain't singin'.

Driving the news: No Mow May is a viral movement that's encouraging homeowners to ditch the blades and let their lawns go wild for the month.

Why it matters: While a manicured lawn has traditionally represented orderliness, the overuse of water and chemicals to keep our grass green can hurt the environment.

Holding off on mowing lets all sorts of vegetation grow, like flowers and weeds that create more habitat for early-season pollinators.

Zoom in: In Iowa, the city of Cedar Falls is participating in No Mow May by not enforcing its grass height ordinance this month.

Of note: Ordinances are still in place in the Des Moines metro.

What you're saying: Chris Espersen of Des Moines said she gave her lawn a "mullet" by trimming her front yard, but letting it grow out in the back.

Her 7-year-old daughter, Nancy, made a sign so neighbors would know.

Nancy Vongphasouk, 7, makes a sign for #NoMowMay. Photo courtesy of her mom, Chris Espersen

Larry Morlan of Johnston said he likes the idea behind No Mow May, but suggested #LessMowMay as a way for people to help the pollinators without having to deal with too tall grass.

🌱Thought bubble: After waiting for a while, I finally mowed my lawn ... I couldn't help it!