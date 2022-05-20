It's No Mow May in Des Moines
The sun is out, the birds are chirping and for some Des Moines families, the lawn mowers ain't singin'.
Driving the news: No Mow May is a viral movement that's encouraging homeowners to ditch the blades and let their lawns go wild for the month.
Why it matters: While a manicured lawn has traditionally represented orderliness, the overuse of water and chemicals to keep our grass green can hurt the environment.
- Holding off on mowing lets all sorts of vegetation grow, like flowers and weeds that create more habitat for early-season pollinators.
Zoom in: In Iowa, the city of Cedar Falls is participating in No Mow May by not enforcing its grass height ordinance this month.
- Of note: Ordinances are still in place in the Des Moines metro.
What you're saying: Chris Espersen of Des Moines said she gave her lawn a "mullet" by trimming her front yard, but letting it grow out in the back.
- Her 7-year-old daughter, Nancy, made a sign so neighbors would know.
Larry Morlan of Johnston said he likes the idea behind No Mow May, but suggested #LessMowMay as a way for people to help the pollinators without having to deal with too tall grass.
🌱Thought bubble: After waiting for a while, I finally mowed my lawn ... I couldn't help it!
