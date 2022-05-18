4 hours ago - News

Where is the "LOVE" in Pappajohn Sculpture Park?

Jason Clayworth
A photo of a dirt hole surrounded by traffic cones where the "Love" sculpture once stood in Des Moines' Pappajohn Sculpture Park.
A dirt hole where the "LOVE" sculpture once stood. Photo: Jason Clayworth/Axios

Hold on to those elaborate proposals you had planned at the Pappajohn Sculpture Park because "LOVE" is currently missing.

Driving the news: The Des Moines Art Center is performing scheduled repair and maintenance of the iconic red artwork.

  • Expect to see its return later this spring with a new pedestal and base.

And the kicker: "Marriage," a black steel sculpture by Tony Smith, was also removed from the park to get a new coat of paint.

More info: First comes Love, then comes Marriage...

