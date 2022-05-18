Where is the "LOVE" in Pappajohn Sculpture Park?

Hold on to those elaborate proposals you had planned at the Pappajohn Sculpture Park because "LOVE" is currently missing.

Driving the news: The Des Moines Art Center is performing scheduled repair and maintenance of the iconic red artwork.

Expect to see its return later this spring with a new pedestal and base.

And the kicker: "Marriage," a black steel sculpture by Tony Smith, was also removed from the park to get a new coat of paint.

More info: First comes Love, then comes Marriage...