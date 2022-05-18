4 hours ago - News
Where is the "LOVE" in Pappajohn Sculpture Park?
Hold on to those elaborate proposals you had planned at the Pappajohn Sculpture Park because "LOVE" is currently missing.
Driving the news: The Des Moines Art Center is performing scheduled repair and maintenance of the iconic red artwork.
- Expect to see its return later this spring with a new pedestal and base.
And the kicker: "Marriage," a black steel sculpture by Tony Smith, was also removed from the park to get a new coat of paint.
More info: First comes Love, then comes Marriage...
